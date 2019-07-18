Carmen Montoya
Carmen Montoya left us to be with the Lord and beloved Mother Mary on Friday, July 12, 2019, four days short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Belen, New Mexico on July 16, 1921 to Ramon Sanchez and Ramona Marquez Sanchez. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Aragon (Lester), Anita Morrison, Jeanette Morrison and Karen Gallegos; sons, Vic Montoya (Virginia). Ernest Romero and John Mares (Bernadette).
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Fidel Montoya; parents, Ramon and Ramona Sanchez; son, Tim Lovato; sisters, Eva Sanchez and Stella Sanchez and brother Oswald Sanchez.
Though she was unable to have children of her own, she was a mother to many. Her love and devotion to her family knew no bounds and she leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts but we take strength in knowing that she is still watching out for us in heaven.
Not flesh of my flesh, Nor bone of my bone, But still Miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, You did not grow under my heart, But in it.
We love you mom.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a
condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 18, 2019