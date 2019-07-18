Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Montoya. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 717 Stover Ave Sw Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels corner of 8th and Iron View Map Prayer Service 11:30 AM Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels corner of 8th and Iron View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen Montoya







Carmen Montoya left us to be with the Lord and beloved Mother Mary on Friday, July 12, 2019, four days short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Belen, New Mexico on July 16, 1921 to Ramon Sanchez and Ramona Marquez Sanchez. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Aragon (Lester), Anita Morrison, Jeanette Morrison and Karen Gallegos; sons, Vic Montoya (Virginia). Ernest Romero and John Mares (Bernadette).



She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Fidel Montoya; parents, Ramon and Ramona Sanchez; son, Tim Lovato; sisters, Eva Sanchez and Stella Sanchez and brother Oswald Sanchez.



Though she was unable to have children of her own, she was a mother to many. Her love and devotion to her family knew no bounds and she leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts but we take strength in knowing that she is still watching out for us in heaven.



Not flesh of my flesh, Nor bone of my bone, But still Miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, You did not grow under my heart, But in it.



We love you mom.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a



condolence please visit



www.garciamortuary.com



Carmen MontoyaCarmen Montoya left us to be with the Lord and beloved Mother Mary on Friday, July 12, 2019, four days short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Belen, New Mexico on July 16, 1921 to Ramon Sanchez and Ramona Marquez Sanchez. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Aragon (Lester), Anita Morrison, Jeanette Morrison and Karen Gallegos; sons, Vic Montoya (Virginia). Ernest Romero and John Mares (Bernadette).She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Fidel Montoya; parents, Ramon and Ramona Sanchez; son, Tim Lovato; sisters, Eva Sanchez and Stella Sanchez and brother Oswald Sanchez.Though she was unable to have children of her own, she was a mother to many. Her love and devotion to her family knew no bounds and she leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts but we take strength in knowing that she is still watching out for us in heaven.Not flesh of my flesh, Nor bone of my bone, But still Miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, You did not grow under my heart, But in it.We love you mom.A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave acondolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close