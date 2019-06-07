Carmen Valentin Garcia

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Obituary
Carmen Valentin Garcia



Mr. Carmen

Valentin (Tin)

Garcia, age 80, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico,

raised in

Glorietta, New

Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Mr. Garcia is survived by his beloved wife,

Tillie and many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Senaida Garcia; siblings, Antonio, Esquiel, Dolores, Castella, Mike and Joe. Mr. Garcia attended Albuquerque High School and received his GED. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War era and married Tillie Garcia in November 1961. Mr. Garcia worked as an auto mechanic and was a certified master Farrier and grounds keeper for Desert Greens Golf Course and was a member of

Cuatro Tiempos Golf club.

A visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019

from 2:30 p.m.

until 3:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019

from 8:30 a.m.

until 9:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Garcia, Dr. Reuben

Gutierrez DDS, Christopher Lujan, Mark A. Sanchez, Larry Tapia II, Carlos Cruz, Francisco Chavez and Benjamin Cruz.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War
