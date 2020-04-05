Carmen Zambrano
Born: October 27, 1927- Departed: March 31, 2020
Passed away in Albuquerque, NM at 92 years young
Our Beloved Mother, Carmen Zambrano went home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by the Zambrano family, Mr. Benjamin, Ms. Yvonne Pena, Ms. Virginia, Mr. & Mrs. John and Carolyn, Mr. Jerry, Mr. and Mrs. Tony and MaryAnn Alvarez of Texas, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick and Lori, Mr. Michael,Mr. and Mrs. Tony and Michele, Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Ruth, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel and Nancy, Mr. & Mrs. Ricky and Anna, and Mr. & Mrs. Sammy and Chele of Texas. She is preceded in death by her sons Frank and David Zambrano.
She was a devoted, loving mother, she had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and dance. She also enjoyed cooking. She will be dearly missed by all of her countless family and friends. We love you mom. Rest in Peace.
A viewing will be held at Garcia Mortuary (717 Stover Ave SW) on Wednesday April 8, 2020 from 10am-11am and from 11am-12n for immediate family. Following the viewing the burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Park (700 Yale Blvd SE).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020