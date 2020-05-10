Carmine D. Valenti







Carmine D. Valenti. (91) a resident of Albuquerque since 1979 passed away at home on May 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Carmine was born in Yonkers, NY on July 18, 1928 to Nunziata Amodio and Domenico Valenti. Carmine moved to New Mexico in 1979 with his wife Aloisia (Louise) Valenti. They lived in the same house until both of their deaths, both passed away in their beloved home on Prairie Rd NE.



Carmine is survived by his children, Rose Camp of Albuquerque, NM, Dominick Valenti of Albuquerque, NM and Gina FitsEmons, husband Macy of Edgewood, NM. Grandchildren; Joia Westwood, husband Brady of Phoenix AZ, Alex Valenti, wife Apryl of Edgewood, NM, Stephen Camp of Phoenix, Sandy Robinson, husband Thomas of Australia. Joseph and Michael FitsEmons of Edgewood, NM.



Great Grandchildren; Gaige Brooks & Bella Westwood, Jaylynn & Anna Camp, Sophia & Luke Valenti



Carmine is also survived by his Sister Josephine LaSorsa, Husband Nick of California, and Brother Benjamin Valenti of Miami Florida. Plus many many nephews and nieces from all over the country, and he absolutely loved them all. Many came to visit him in the last few years, he immensely enjoyed seeing them.



Also, by his side was his wife's sister Renate Ammermuller and her



children Richard Ammermuller, wife Kathy and Anita Ammermuller Baker. Renate came by to visit Carmine every single day just like she did with her sister.



Dad was known for the love he had for his family. Family was everything to him. He loved to tell stories about his upbringing and living in NY.



Dad was one of 6 siblings: Teresa Craft, FL-deceased, Josephine LaSorsa, CA, Lillian Denise, NY-deceased, Benjamin Valenti, FL, Nancy Costello, IL-deceased



Carmine was known as Dad and Poppie. Boy, did he love to see his great grand kids, he said it made him feel young.



Carmine owned Valenti Construction for decades and loved what he did. He had many long-time customers who would only allow him to do their work. He called them his "old people" but they were younger than himself. Dad also never passed up a meal, he could eat like a horse and he LOVED his salads.



Carmine was interred at Gate of Heaven on May 8, 2020 with his wife Louise-deceased February 8,2010.



Dad always said to have cake and coffee and to remember him with a picture. There will be cake and coffee once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, at one of his favorite restaurants, Mario's Italian restaurant. An announcement will be put out on Facebook for ALL to join.





