age 81, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt died peacefully Monday,



March 25, 2019. Carol was born in Middletown, CT. In addition to her career in Information Technology, Carol volunteered in the Connecticut prison system for years teaching a peer process, Co-Counseling International (CCI) to support inmates in developing the life skills needed during their sentences and following their release. Carol was also involved in the women's group, OBNB and maintained close relationships with her friends in the group for more than 30 years. Upon her retirement, Carol relocated to New Mexico where she dedicated herself to serving her community. Carol was known for being a dedicated Project Linus Chapter Coordinator who also loved to knit and crochet. Carol would travel to the Torrance County Women's correctional facility to work with the women in making blankets for Project Linus. Carol was an active member of First Christian Church in Albuquerque. She is survived by



her daughters, Pat Driscoll



and Mary Hall Novak; brothers, Mike (Geri),



Jim (Winnie) and



Rich (Julie)



Augeri; and sister, Kathy Augeri Frisch. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and



cousins. She was a friend, counselor, teacher and mentor to many others in her community. She is predeceased by her husband, Ed Driscoll; daughter, Diana; and her parents, Michael and Marjorie Augeri. A Celebration of life gathering will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Lieutenant William Sibrava Memorial Communication Center, 1041 Holly NE Albuquerque, NM 87122. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to either Project Linus via their website, https://www.projectlinus.org/donations/ or mail to Project Linus, PO Box 1548, Belton MO 64012-110 or to Angels Acts of Kindness, via email at [email protected] Please visit our online guestbook for Carol at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary