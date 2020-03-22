Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Anne Roeske. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Anne Roeske







Carol Anne Roeske passed away peacefully in Albuquerque on Friday, March 13, her 76th birthday. She brought love and joy to her family and friends and died surrounded by the love returned to her. Carol was born in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1944 to Juanda (Howard) and John Sawyer; the eagerly awaited first child and grandchild of both sides of her family. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1952. As a teen, Carol was a candy-striper, active in her church, and a cadet officer in Civil Air Patrol where she met her future husband. Carol graduated from Highland High School and attended UNM. As an adult, she worked as an accountant at UNM, crewed for a hot air balloon, taught tai chi chih and volunteered at Southwest Soaring Museum in Moriarty. Carol is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Stan Roeske: her daughters, Annie (Will) Strohl and Regina Clifford; her stepdaughter Christy (Jerry) Morelos; her sister Gwen Sawyer (George Bakula); and by 6 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her passion for dark chocolate and anything yellow.



The family will hold a life celebration at a later date. See details at Daniels Family Funeral website -



https://act.alz.org/donate.



Carol Anne RoeskeCarol Anne Roeske passed away peacefully in Albuquerque on Friday, March 13, her 76th birthday. She brought love and joy to her family and friends and died surrounded by the love returned to her. Carol was born in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1944 to Juanda (Howard) and John Sawyer; the eagerly awaited first child and grandchild of both sides of her family. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1952. As a teen, Carol was a candy-striper, active in her church, and a cadet officer in Civil Air Patrol where she met her future husband. Carol graduated from Highland High School and attended UNM. As an adult, she worked as an accountant at UNM, crewed for a hot air balloon, taught tai chi chih and volunteered at Southwest Soaring Museum in Moriarty. Carol is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Stan Roeske: her daughters, Annie (Will) Strohl and Regina Clifford; her stepdaughter Christy (Jerry) Morelos; her sister Gwen Sawyer (George Bakula); and by 6 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her passion for dark chocolate and anything yellow.The family will hold a life celebration at a later date. See details at Daniels Family Funeral website - www.danielsfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carol's name to the : Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Daniels Family Funeral Services Albuquerque , NM (505) 821-0010 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.