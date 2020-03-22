Carol Anne Roeske
Carol Anne Roeske passed away peacefully in Albuquerque on Friday, March 13, her 76th birthday. She brought love and joy to her family and friends and died surrounded by the love returned to her. Carol was born in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1944 to Juanda (Howard) and John Sawyer; the eagerly awaited first child and grandchild of both sides of her family. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1952. As a teen, Carol was a candy-striper, active in her church, and a cadet officer in Civil Air Patrol where she met her future husband. Carol graduated from Highland High School and attended UNM. As an adult, she worked as an accountant at UNM, crewed for a hot air balloon, taught tai chi chih and volunteered at Southwest Soaring Museum in Moriarty. Carol is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Stan Roeske: her daughters, Annie (Will) Strohl and Regina Clifford; her stepdaughter Christy (Jerry) Morelos; her sister Gwen Sawyer (George Bakula); and by 6 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her passion for dark chocolate and anything yellow.
The family will hold a life celebration at a later date. See details at Daniels Family Funeral website - www.danielsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carol's name to the :
https://act.alz.org/donate.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020