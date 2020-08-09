Carol Carter







Our beloved mother and grandmother, passed on July 31, 2020. Carol was born on January 4, 1933 in Hempstead, NY. She spent most of her life in Albuquerque, NM.



She was a very loving and caring woman, always putting others before herself. She is survived by daughter Deb Carter of Pagosa Springs, CO, daughter Nova Carter and husband Bruce Thiermann of Albuquerque, NM, son Karl Gerety and wife Jeanita of Flagstaff, AR and her lovely grandchildren Danielle Buckley and husband Sean, Rebecca Gerety and Jared Gerety. She is dearly missed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or any animal rescue group as Carol had a deep love and appreciation of animals.





