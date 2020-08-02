Carol Elizabeth Clifton
Carol Elizabeth Clifton, age 86, a resident of Albuquerque since 1956 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 (not due to covid-19). She was born in Marquette, MI, on April 26, 1934. She was an only child but left this world so proud of everyone in her loving and continually growing family. Her family tree is a symbol of her everlasting love. Carol has three children: Steven Clifton, wife Linda Clifton, Kathryn Clifton Hopkins, husband Tim Hopkins, and David Clifton, wife Carolyn Clifton. In addition, Carol has nine grandchildren and their spouses/partners, and eight great-grandchildren, with a new great-grandson expected in August 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Seymour Hawes; and a great-grandson, Owen (8 wks. old). She played the organ at Saint Peter's Cathedral through her High School years.
She went to school in Marquette, MI, to become a certified Radiology Technician. She also attended college in Chicago, IL. She and her former husband, Jim Clifton of 27 years were stationed in France with the US Army during the Korean War. Their first child, Steven was born in Orleans, France 1956.
In 2000, Carol retired after being a legal secretary for the same attorney and law firm for 30 years. In her retirement, she stayed busy going to Bear Canyon Senior Center. She had many dear friends at the senior center and had been a member for over 20 years. She knitted blankets for the Linus Project, and years ago she sang in the Choir at Risen Savior Catholic Church. She loved to play cribbage with her youngest son, David, grandson, Eric, and friends. She had many new and dear friends at Morning Star Assisted Living, Rio Rancho where she lived the past seven months. She is described by family and friends as noble, unpretentious, faithful, loving, and kindhearted. She will be remembered as a wonderful conversationalist and good listener. Her family will miss being able to call her and have her share her faith, advice, and words of encouragement. She was the perfect mother and best friend. She will be forever missed but her family will continue to honor her memory.
"Ye shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free"-John 8:32
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions would be appreciated and may be sent to Risen Savior Catholic Church, at 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 or at www.risensaviorcc.org
