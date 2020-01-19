Carol G. Marsh
1923 â€" 2019
Carol G. Marsh, 96, a resident of Albuquerque since 1952 passed away on December 23, 2019 in Santa Fe. She was born on July 28, 1923 in Pueblo CO to the late Jones Taliaferro Barnett and Jennie Irwin Barnett and was preceded in death in 2007 by her beloved husband of 61 years, Erwin Marsh.
She is survived by her son Lawrence Marsh (Patricia) of Cranberry Twp. PA, daughter Janis Gasparich (John) of Santa Fe, granddaughter Wendy Marsh Dendy, great grandchildren Callie and Carson Dendy of Johns Creek GA, niece Charlene Hunt, sister-in-law Wilma Marsh, nephews Ken, Pat and Jon Marsh and her cherished dog Bella.
Carol enjoyed a long and meaningful career at the University of New Mexico Mathematics Department where she served as Administrative Assistant and secretary to the Department Chairman. When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and PTA president. In her later years she volunteered in Prison Fellowship, Pet Therapy and Meals on Wheels. She also served for many years on the Board of Directors of the McKinley Neighborhood Association.
Throughout her life, Carol was an active and devoted Christian.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Vista Hermosa Assisted Living for their exceptional care of Carol. Their love, attention and kindness gave her dignity and great happiness in her last months.
Carol has been interred with her husband Erwin at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Her family suggests a donation to the Vista Hermosa Continuing Education Fund, 2929 Calle Vera Cruz, Santa Fe NM 87507.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020