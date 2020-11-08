Carol Holland







Carol Holland passed peacefully and gently on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 97 years of age. Carol Barbara (Markham) Holland was born May 14, 1923 in San Diego, California. She was the daughter of a Presbyterian minister. This was the beginning of her dedication to serving the church, which continued throughout her entire life. In her youth she aided her father in his ministry.



After graduating as valedictorian of her class at the age of 16, she enrolled at Trinity University. She received a BA in religion and philosophy. During the rest of her life she continued her education, by constantly reading and studying works by academics. She was an early user of the internet. She used her computer for research, and email for staying in touch with family and friends. She was not daunted by new ideas and technology. She was adventurous and loved to visit new places, try different cuisine, and have deep conversations.



Carol married Rev. Howard Holland on June 23, 1945. They had three children: Paul, Ernie, and Susan. She was a stay-at-home mother, a pastor's wife, and hard-working church leader. In 1963 the family moved to Hagerman, New Mexico. She started her career as a social worker for the State of New Mexico Department of Human Services. She retired in 1985.



Carol discovered the art of being retired was the beginning of another career. She plunged into church life with a fierce dedication. She became the Clerk of Session at New Life PCUSA, she was the moderator of the Presbytery of Santa Fe, and enjoyed a 40+ year membership as an elder in the church. She maintained a personal prayer list and devoutly prayed every day for those listed. She never took anyone off her list.



Retirement also allowed her to spend time exploring new hobbies, spending time with family and friends, and being a social activist. She took classes in watercolor painting and taught herself cross-stitch and embroidery. She enjoyed daily interaction with her family. This included weekly outings with her daughter ("Mother's Day," every Tuesday) and sharing Friday night suppers with Susan and John. Daily walks were important to her not only for exercise, but to enjoy the company of those who loved to join her. As an activist she recognized a gap in support services for seniors in the LGBTQ community. She initiated this unique support group to educate and advocate for these members of society.



Throughout her life she was in inspiration to everyone who came into her orbit. She deeply cared for humankind. She was always Loving, Loveable and Lovely.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howard Holland; her parents, Lucius and Ina Markham; her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Paul and Rowena Markham; her grandson, Cody Holland and her beloved friend, Deborah Hilty. She is survived by her children, Paul Holland (Cheryl), Ernest Holland (Mickie) and Susan Daugherty (John) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grand children.



A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations in Carol's memory may be sent to New Life Presbyterian Church, 5540 Eubank NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111.





