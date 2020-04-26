Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Howe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jean Howe (Ernsberger/Watts) was born Friday, August 14, 1936 to George and Marie Ernsberger of Mishawaka, Indiana. She was adopted in 1944 by Ozra and Felda Watts. She attended school in Mishawaka where her late family Ozra, Felda and her brother, Mickey Watts lived. The Watts owned a restaurant called "The Chat and Nibble" where Carol worked until the restaurant was sold, and her family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in the early 1950's.



Her brother, Mickey was in the military and had a friend he introduced her to, his name was Jackie E. Howe, they dated then married on May 27, 1961. Carol and Jack continued to call Albuquerque, New Mexico their home, and they temporarily also lived in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, California, and Tennessee but always found their way back to Albuquerque. Carol and Jack loved to camp, boat, fish, and travel, but mostly, they loved the casinos and would spend any free time at a Casino playing the slots or playing Bingo. Carol passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 and is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Howe who passed on March 11, 2020. Carol is preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Ernsberger, Bill Knapp, Shirley Jackson, Faye Buscoe; and is survived by her sister, Lois Duncan. Carol also leaves behind her three children, Rick Howe, (spouse, Marita Eckert) of Cedar Crest, NM and Tammy Teehee of Edgewood, NM and Lorri Jordan, (spouse, Michael Jordan) of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren, Scott, Brian, Angela (spouse, Anthony Jr.), Sheri, Aaron, Megan, Amanda (spouse, Brady), Calvin and Cassandra; and six great-grandchildren, Anthony III, Ashley, Aubrey, Brian Jr., Jack, and Ella Jean. Private services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.



