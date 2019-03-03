Carol Hudson
Carol J Hudson of Los Lunas, NM passed away surrounded by her family on February 13, 2019. Carol was born December 28, 1944 in Albuquerque.
She is survived by her husband, Quent Hudson and her children, Janice (Jay) Smith, Ronnie Meek, Collen (Wendy) Meek. Quent's children: Coleman (Liz) Hudson, Mindy, Quinn, and Adam. She also leaves nephew Trever Metcalf and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday March 9, 2019 and Valencia Valley Church of the Nazarene; 33 El Cerro Road; Los Lunas, NM. Please visit www.Riversidefunerals.com for more information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019