Carol Jean Sadzewicz

Carol Sadzewicz passed peacefully on 1/25/2020 at Rust Medical Center surrounded by family. Carol is survived by her sister Beverly Gager and 7 of her children John Sadzewicz, Marilyn Sigman Reynolds, Denise Sadzewicz,

Madonna McKinney, Daniel Sadzewicz, Felicia

Sadzewicz and Christine Pascarella.

Preceded in death by daughter Susan Sadzewicz.

Carol was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Today she would have been 81 years old.

She is forever loved and greatly missed.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
