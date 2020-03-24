Carol Jean Sadzewicz
Carol Sadzewicz passed peacefully on 1/25/2020 at Rust Medical Center surrounded by family. Carol is survived by her sister Beverly Gager and 7 of her children John Sadzewicz, Marilyn Sigman Reynolds, Denise Sadzewicz,
Madonna McKinney, Daniel Sadzewicz, Felicia
Sadzewicz and Christine Pascarella.
Preceded in death by daughter Susan Sadzewicz.
Carol was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Today she would have been 81 years old.
She is forever loved and greatly missed.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2020