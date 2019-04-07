Carol Julanne Hall

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Julanne Hall.

Carol Julanne (neÃ© Shilcutt) Hall



Carol Julanne

(nee Shilcutt)

Hall, was born on Thursday, January 15, 1931, in Houston, TX. On a sunny Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, in Cypress, TX our sweet, kind, loving, beautiful mother found peace after struggling with dementia and neurological Parkinson's disease. She lived 88 incredible years. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Stanley Weldon Hall. She is survived by her four children, Laura Hall Hintze (Steve) of Sugar Land, TX, Stacie L. Ferguson of Placitas, NM, Kathryn E. Ashby (Alan) of Cypress, TX, and Kenneth W. Hall of Houston, TX; seven wonderful grandchildren, Sarah,

Lawrence, Jared, Lyndsay,

Rochelle, Grayson, and Kristopher and their spouses; and 18 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Patsy Jackson (Jerry) of Prescott, AZ, Beth Main of Rio Rancho, NM, and Paula Witherspoon of Willis, TX; her cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliette Lucille Lynch Shilcutt and Charles Eugene Shilcutt.

Carol had a lifelong passion for art and was an award-winning artist. She began at an early age to draw and paint. Her formal training began at Texas Tech

University and

continued with

classes from private instructors, then formal

classes at

Glassell School of Fine Arts in Houston, TX. She eventually settled into using pastel and became a Signature member of the Pastel Society of New Mexico in 1999, and a Signature member in the Pastel Society of America in 2000.

With her husband and children Carol traveled and lived all over the southern states of the US and in Paris, France, and Brisbane, Australia. After returning to the States in 1967, Carol and Stan finally settled in their beloved Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1994.

Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with Reverend Dewey Johnson officiating.

Friends may visit beginning at 12:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the

() or the

.

She loved.

Please visit our online guestbook for Carol

Shilcutt Hall at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.