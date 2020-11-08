1/
Carol Kubic
Carol Joyce Kubic

It is of great sadness that the family of Carol Joyce Kubic announces her passing on August 27, 2020 at 6:10am, at the age of 77. She was a dedicated Wife,

Mother and Grandmother. Carol was known for her

beautiful heart, generosity and amazing cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Kubic, her children, Kevin Kubic and Tracy Kubic, her grandchildren, Brittany Kubic, Marisa Downs, John White and Aiden Kubic, and her siblings Ron and Patty Bishop, and Joe and Lisa Bishop. Loving family members who proceeded her were her parents, George and Gertrude Bishop. Her siblings Jimmy Bishop, Jean and Joan Bishop. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to,

"Feed the Children."


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
