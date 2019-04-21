Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Louise Oglesby. View Sign

Carol Louise Oglesby, nÃ©e Kutnewsky







February 10, 1936 - April 16, 2019



Thank-you Mom for always being there when I needed you. I will miss you always and love you forever.



You will be remembered for your kind nature, service to



others, and your smile.







You've Just Walked On Ahead of Me



And I've got to understand



You must release the ones you love



And let go of their hand.



I try and cope the best I can



But I'm missing you so much



If I could only see you



And once more feel your touch.



Yes, you've just walked on ahead of me



Don't worry I'll be fine



But now and then I swear I feel



Your hand slip into mine.



(by Joyce Grenfell)



Carol Louise Oglesby, nÃ©e KutnewskyFebruary 10, 1936 - April 16, 2019Thank-you Mom for always being there when I needed you. I will miss you always and love you forever.You will be remembered for your kind nature, service toothers, and your smile.You've Just Walked On Ahead of MeAnd I've got to understandYou must release the ones you loveAnd let go of their hand.I try and cope the best I canBut I'm missing you so muchIf I could only see youAnd once more feel your touch.Yes, you've just walked on ahead of meDon't worry I'll be fineBut now and then I swear I feelYour hand slip into mine.(by Joyce Grenfell) Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close