Carol Louise Oglesby

Carol Louise Oglesby, nÃ©e Kutnewsky



February 10, 1936 - April 16, 2019

Thank-you Mom for always being there when I needed you. I will miss you always and love you forever.

You will be remembered for your kind nature, service to

others, and your smile.



You've Just Walked On Ahead of Me

And I've got to understand

You must release the ones you love

And let go of their hand.

I try and cope the best I can

But I'm missing you so much

If I could only see you

And once more feel your touch.

Yes, you've just walked on ahead of me

Don't worry I'll be fine

But now and then I swear I feel

Your hand slip into mine.

(by Joyce Grenfell)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
