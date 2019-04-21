Carol Louise Oglesby, nÃ©e Kutnewsky
February 10, 1936 - April 16, 2019
Thank-you Mom for always being there when I needed you. I will miss you always and love you forever.
You will be remembered for your kind nature, service to
others, and your smile.
You've Just Walked On Ahead of Me
And I've got to understand
You must release the ones you love
And let go of their hand.
I try and cope the best I can
But I'm missing you so much
If I could only see you
And once more feel your touch.
Yes, you've just walked on ahead of me
Don't worry I'll be fine
But now and then I swear I feel
Your hand slip into mine.
(by Joyce Grenfell)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019