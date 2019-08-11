Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Moore. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Sue Moore







Carol Sue Zachary Moore, age 75, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on August 1, 2019, at her home in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the youngest daughter of the late Jesse Cordell Zachary and the late Laura Carter Zachary. She was a jewelry designer and continued a long family tradition in the Turquoise Jewelry industry. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with graveside service at 2:15 p.m. She is survived by her husband: David Moore of Paducah, Kentucky; her children: Lawson Moore of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dennis Moore of Blanco, New Mexico; April and Kent Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cecelia Garcia of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her grandchildren: Crystal Peyton (Brian) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kent Navalesi (Sahar Alameh) of Champagne, Illinois; Nicholas Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her great-grandchildren: David, Evaly, and Javin Peyton, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her brothers: David Zachary of Omaha, Arkansas; Jimmy Zachary of Stephensville,Texas; her sister: Ruth Bowers of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Phillip Zachary, Richard Zachary, Donald Zachary, Jackie Zachary, Jesse Cordell Zachary, Jr.; and her sister: Dorothy Zachary Trapple. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Carol Sue MooreCarol Sue Zachary Moore, age 75, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on August 1, 2019, at her home in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the youngest daughter of the late Jesse Cordell Zachary and the late Laura Carter Zachary. She was a jewelry designer and continued a long family tradition in the Turquoise Jewelry industry. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with graveside service at 2:15 p.m. She is survived by her husband: David Moore of Paducah, Kentucky; her children: Lawson Moore of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dennis Moore of Blanco, New Mexico; April and Kent Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cecelia Garcia of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her grandchildren: Crystal Peyton (Brian) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kent Navalesi (Sahar Alameh) of Champagne, Illinois; Nicholas Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her great-grandchildren: David, Evaly, and Javin Peyton, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her brothers: David Zachary of Omaha, Arkansas; Jimmy Zachary of Stephensville,Texas; her sister: Ruth Bowers of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Phillip Zachary, Richard Zachary, Donald Zachary, Jackie Zachary, Jesse Cordell Zachary, Jr.; and her sister: Dorothy Zachary Trapple. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close