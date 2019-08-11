Carol Sue Moore
Carol Sue Zachary Moore, age 75, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on August 1, 2019, at her home in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the youngest daughter of the late Jesse Cordell Zachary and the late Laura Carter Zachary. She was a jewelry designer and continued a long family tradition in the Turquoise Jewelry industry. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with graveside service at 2:15 p.m. She is survived by her husband: David Moore of Paducah, Kentucky; her children: Lawson Moore of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dennis Moore of Blanco, New Mexico; April and Kent Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cecelia Garcia of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her grandchildren: Crystal Peyton (Brian) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kent Navalesi (Sahar Alameh) of Champagne, Illinois; Nicholas Navalesi of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her great-grandchildren: David, Evaly, and Javin Peyton, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her brothers: David Zachary of Omaha, Arkansas; Jimmy Zachary of Stephensville,Texas; her sister: Ruth Bowers of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Phillip Zachary, Richard Zachary, Donald Zachary, Jackie Zachary, Jesse Cordell Zachary, Jr.; and her sister: Dorothy Zachary Trapple. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019