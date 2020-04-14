Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Loera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Sue Loera







12/05/1937-



03/30/2020







Carol Sue Loera, 82 years young. Carol a life long resident of Albuquerque, NM. went to be with the Lord on Monday March 30, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her parents Salomon and Susanna Trujillo, her brother Joe Trujillo and her daughter Dena Garrison. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Miguel Loera and son, Gerardo Lorera, her daughters; Delilah Marlow, Darlene Hazlewood and Doreen Hendricks and husband David Hendricks. Her grandchildren Ryan Hazlewood, Grace Hendricks, Denal King and husband David King. Delyn Marlow and her husband Koty Deats. Her great grandchildren Dominique Martinez and Gabriel Martinez. Also her sister and partner in crime Helen LeFebre of California who my mom was so very fond of. Her cousin Alice Russell who my mom loved laughing and joking with also from California. Also her cousin Mabel Chavez and her family from Albuquerque, NM. My mom had the best sense of humor and always made the best out of any situation. She taught me to see the good in people and not to judge. She was the best mom and the best grandmother ever. We miss her everyday. I love you mom. God Bless You always.



