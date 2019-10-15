Carole A. Domres
Carole A. Domres, 78, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully at home among family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Domres; son, Bob Domres and wife, Sherri; daughter, Deborah Williamson and husband, Denny and family; niece, Linda Josephson and husband, Ray; two granddaughters, Fallon Steele and Theresa Primaveri; two great-granddaughters, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Alberts; sister, Nancy Reichard; aunt, Sylvia Staley, and many loving pets. Carole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, and friend. She was a hot air balloon owner and co-pilot, along with her husband Ronald, of the Jolly Roger hot air balloon.
A Viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Mexico BioPark Society, 903 10th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or [email protected] Please visit our online guestbook for Carole at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 15, 2019