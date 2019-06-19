Carole Ann Murphy
Carole Ann
Murphy, 76, died on June 13th,
2019 at her home in Albuquerque, NM of complications from
Alzheimers. Her
memorial service will be held this Thursday morn-
ing, 9:30 am at
Western Heights Church, 6415
Sage Road SW in Albuquerque, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul NE.
Carole Murphy was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on Christmas Eve, 1942. She had many friends and had touched many hearts in her lifetime. She had a great love for flowers, camping, hummingbirds and she was very artistic.
Carole is sur-
vived by her husband, Ronnie
Murphy, a sister, Cathy Fiala, of
Denver, Colora-
do, a daughter
Kelly Murphy, of Albuquerque, daughter Vicki
Atwood (and
husband Don) of
Hillsboro,
Oregon, daughter Nita Murphy of Albuquerque, daughter Kari
Salandre (and husband
Chris) of Albuquerque, 10
grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Roxy Fiala, her son J.J. Murphy and her grandson Benjamin Atwood.
Our lives will never be the same without her.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019