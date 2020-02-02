Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolina Leonard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolina Carbajal (Le Blanc)



Leonard







Carolina Carbajal (Le Blanc) Leonard, Loving mother of her children, extended family and many friends passed away December 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.



Carolina was born January 4, 1940 in El Paso, TX to Jose Maria and Leonor Rascon Carbajal. She grew up in Fabens, TX and attended school at the Loretto Girls Academy along with her sisters Eleonor, Inelda and Astrid. She worked for the El Paso Chancery for several years. She married Robert James Le Blanc in 1961. They had four children; Laura, Joseph, Robert and Charles. Carolina and her family moved to Albuquerque from Dallas, TX in the mid 60's. She worked in the deans office at University of New MexicoLaw School and later served as assistant to University presidents Ferrel Heady and William "Bud" Davis. Carolina and Robert divorced and she returned to Fabens, TX. She took over the family business, Muebleria Carbajal. A proud fixture and family business in the lower valley since 1911. She successfully managed the business for over 25 years. Along the way Carolina reconnected with John "Jake" Leonard, to whom she had been engaged to when she was 19 years old. They resumed their romance and married in 1985, blending two families. Carolina and John split their time between Minnesota, Wisconsin and El Paso when they weren't driving around the country or cruising the open seas.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and former husbands Robert Le Blanc and John Leonard. She is survived by her four children and grandchildren: Francesca Cicconetti, John Robert, Laura, Cooper, Charlotte and Sophie Le Blanc, and three beautiful and loving daughters in law: Elizabeth, Kari and Jenni Le Blanc. The family wishes to thank her amazing caregivers Noemi 'Mimi' Sanchez, Kim Morrissey, Shez Diaz and Hospice of New Mexico. Also, kind thanks and hugs to Cardinal Rieger and Margarita Garcia who were frequent visitors and great emotional support to Caro and her children.



She is and always will remembered for her generosity, kindness and warmth. She was cremated and her wish was to be buried in Fabens, TX with her parents and with John in Antigo, WI.



Messages may be left on the



Carolina Carbajal (Le Blanc)LeonardCarolina Carbajal (Le Blanc) Leonard, Loving mother of her children, extended family and many friends passed away December 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.Carolina was born January 4, 1940 in El Paso, TX to Jose Maria and Leonor Rascon Carbajal. She grew up in Fabens, TX and attended school at the Loretto Girls Academy along with her sisters Eleonor, Inelda and Astrid. She worked for the El Paso Chancery for several years. She married Robert James Le Blanc in 1961. They had four children; Laura, Joseph, Robert and Charles. Carolina and her family moved to Albuquerque from Dallas, TX in the mid 60's. She worked in the deans office at University of New MexicoLaw School and later served as assistant to University presidents Ferrel Heady and William "Bud" Davis. Carolina and Robert divorced and she returned to Fabens, TX. She took over the family business, Muebleria Carbajal. A proud fixture and family business in the lower valley since 1911. She successfully managed the business for over 25 years. Along the way Carolina reconnected with John "Jake" Leonard, to whom she had been engaged to when she was 19 years old. They resumed their romance and married in 1985, blending two families. Carolina and John split their time between Minnesota, Wisconsin and El Paso when they weren't driving around the country or cruising the open seas.She was preceded in death by her parents, and former husbands Robert Le Blanc and John Leonard. She is survived by her four children and grandchildren: Francesca Cicconetti, John Robert, Laura, Cooper, Charlotte and Sophie Le Blanc, and three beautiful and loving daughters in law: Elizabeth, Kari and Jenni Le Blanc. The family wishes to thank her amazing caregivers Noemi 'Mimi' Sanchez, Kim Morrissey, Shez Diaz and Hospice of New Mexico. Also, kind thanks and hugs to Cardinal Rieger and Margarita Garcia who were frequent visitors and great emotional support to Caro and her children.She is and always will remembered for her generosity, kindness and warmth. She was cremated and her wish was to be buried in Fabens, TX with her parents and with John in Antigo, WI.Messages may be left on the Frenchfunerals.com obituary tribute wall. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close