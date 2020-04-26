Caroline Alderete
Caroline Alderete, age 88, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque , NM on December 14, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Filiberto Nunez and Juanita Juarez.
Caroline is survived by her children, Mary Moya and (Roger), Liz Gallegos (Ronald), Jackie Zamora (Rudy); five grandchildren, Stephanie Moya, Ramiro Gallegos, Vanessa King, Emilio Gallegos, Jerome Zamora; six great grandchildren, Ramon King, Analisa King, RaeAnna Gallegos, Uriah King, Christopher Garcia, Evan Garcia and sister Adela Montes.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Romero, Ramon King, Aaron King, Ramiro Gallegos, Emilio Gallegos, Jerome Zamora.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020