Caroline Brentari Beaumont
Caroline Brentari Beaumont passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. A native New Mexican, she was born to Dorothy Dean Smoak and John Andrew Brentari, Gallup, NM, Thursday, March 1, 1923. Caroline graduated from the University of New Mexico (UNM) in 1945 and became a teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in Albuquerque. Caroline married Edward C Beaumont in 1948 and raised her family in Albuquerque. Throughout her life she was very proud of her association with the Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) women's sorority. Caroline chaired the KKG House Committee when they relocated the sorority to a new construction house at UNM. Her daughter Cindy and daughter-in-law Eileen are also UNM KKG alumni. Caroline received a 75-year KKG pin in 2017 at a ceremony that was attended by daughter, daughter-in-law, and her longtime friend Ellen Ann Lempke Ryan. She was active in the community through her involvement in the Junior League, Brownies and Girl Scouts' Board, Boy Scouts den mother, Parent Teachers' Association member, Coordinator or the Northwest New Mexico Science and Engineering Fair, Library Committee for the University of New Mexico. She was a longtime member of the "Ya Ya" book club and the "Happy Hookers" stitch work club. Caroline loved to travel and was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. Caroline was a deeply devoted Christian who served as a Deacon and as an Elder for the First Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ed Beaumont, who passed away in May of this year. She is survived by her son, John Beaumont (Houston, TX); her daughter, Cindy Murray and her husband Phil (Houston, TX); her son, Ted Beaumont and his wife Carolyn, (Tulsa, OK); and her son, Bill Beaumont and his wife Eileen (Albuquerque). She was a loving grandmother to Will, Russell, and Jourdan Beaumont; Liz and Jonathan Martin; and Kevin Murray. Caroline "Teddy" will always be remembered for her humor and kind manner. The family feels gratitude that during the COVID-19 isolation restrictions both Caroline and Ed were blessed to have wonderful caregivers.
The Beaumont family will be celebrating the lives of Ed and Caroline on Friday, October 2, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. There will be a live broadcast of the memorial for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army https://www.salvationamyusa.org/usn/
