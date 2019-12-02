Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Osife Smalley Bradley







Carolyn Osife Smalley Bradley left on her spiritual journey on Thanksgiving Day, 2019, after a brief illness, with her loving son



Michael Smalley and devoted husband Darrell Bradley at her side when she passed. Carolyn, a member of the Gila River Tribe, was born 68 years ago in Sacaton Arizona.



Carolyn had over 30 years in federal service working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, starting in the Central Office, Washington



D.C. where she served as Records Officer for all of Indian Country and the BIA nationwide. She transferred to Albuquerque in the mid-90s to serve with the Information Technology Policy Office, Office of Special Trustee and Facilities Management, and retired in 2006 from the Office of the Assistant Secretary Indian Affairs.



Carol was a devoted Mother, Wife, Sister, Auntie and loyal Friend to all, as she never met a stranger. Carol went out of her way to care for her friends and family, and was a credit to Indian people. In fact, when a Mandan Hidatsa Indian on travel with food poisoning (a stranger to her) was referred to her, she did not hesitate to go to her hotel and take her to the hospital for care. This is just one example of how she cared for others. She was famous for her smile, which lit up the room. She helped raise many of her friend's children and was considered a family member by so many.



Carol is survived by her son Michael, her husband Darrell and her beloved rescue dog Marley who she found living alone in the Petroglyphs while out walking for her health. She is also survived by numerous relatives and friends, who deeply mourn her passing.



A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 4:00pm at French's Mortuary on the Westside, at 9300 Golf Course Road NW, Albuquerque, NM. 87114, 505-897-0300. There will be a potluck reception there after the Rosary. Funeral Services will be held at St. Peters Church in Bapchule, Arizona at a date and time to be determined.



