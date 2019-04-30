Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn E. Pena. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Pena, 72, a most loving and devoted mother went home to her Creator and Savior Jesus Christ on April 25,2019. Your finally



"home", we know you are laughing, singing and



dancing (especially Fox-trotting) in heaven surrounded for eternity in never ending joy and love. Although you have left this world, your still here with us. We will never forget your sweet smile, your funny stories, your contagious laughter or how gracious, determined and strong you have been through the years of difficult health problems. Thank you for blessing our lives and for loving your family and friends. Thank



you for all the



"adventures". Carolyn is survived by her daughter Deborah Pena,



her grandson Nathaniel Pena, her mother Jacquelyn Stanat



and her sister



Madaline Jeys. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father Raymond Stanat and her youngest daughter Pattie DeVries. Carolyn's family would like to thank all of the caregivers who helped care for her over the years and for everyone with Hospice of New Mexico. Private family services will be held at a later date.



