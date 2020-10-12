1/1
Carolyn Fudge
Carolyn Fudge



Carolyn Sue Fudge, 65, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born January 21, 1955 to Duane and Lavonne Fudge in Newman Grove, NE. She is survived by sister Jacqueline Young, son Wes Bowen, and daughter Erin Bowen.

After completing her Juris Doctorate in Nebraska, Carolyn practiced law in New Mexico, retiring as an Assistant City Attorney from the City of Albuquerque. She was an active member of the church, where she loved to sing in the choir and helped feed the homeless with Grace Meals. She was also a member of PEO, serving as president of her chapter and supporting their educational programs.

Her happiness was contagious. Whether she was enjoying the lake with her friends in Tennessee, spending time in Las Vegas with her family, walking her dog, Love, or on her mission to visit every National Park, she was able to live life to the fullest. She was a blessing to everyone who knew her, with her quick wit, her kindness, and her generosity.

A private service will be held October 13 at Central United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to UMCOR.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.
