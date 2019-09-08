Carolyn Adell Holder
Beloved mother and friend, Carolyn Holder, passed away Sunday morning, August 4, 2019. She was 76 years old. She will be greatly missed for her immense care for others and delightful sense of humor.
Carolyn was born on February 19, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She graduated from Highland High School, worked in the telecommunications and medical fields, and owned and operated Mommy Too Daycare Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Carolyn moved to Fairview, Oregon shortly after her husband, John Holder passed away in 1998. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, traveling and collected Native American Art, pigs, and lighthouses.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters Kerry Aden and Karen Reiff; her son Karl Reiff; their spouses Doug, Ed, and Jennifer; three granddaughters, Gracie, Brooke, and Bethany Reiff; her brother and sister-in law Gary and Barbara Smith; and her best friend, Cheryl Smith.
She will be interred with her late husband, John H. Holder, Jr. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:30am, at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM, 501 North Guadalupe Street.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019