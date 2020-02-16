Carolyn L. Duff
June 28, 1942 â€" February 13, 2020
Carolyn, passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert, her son Jeff and wife Jenny, three grandchildren, Ryan (19), Payton (17), and Dylan (10). Carolyn lived a full life, touched many people with her infectious belly laugh and will be remembered knowing every day is a gift and should be celebrated. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held in the spring.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020