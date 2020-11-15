1/1
Carolyn McCray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn McCray





Carolyn Jeanette McCray passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. More commonly known to the ABQ community as 'Gram', she is survived by her legacy of women; two daughters and two granddaughters. A true symbol of a strong, independent woman, her life was met with many tests, all of which she met with grace and fortitude with the Lord by her side every step. Her perseverance through the toughest of storms and her constant strength through cancer and its many long-term impacts 20 years later is a representation of her courage and unconditional love, which enriched everyone she touched.



She fought vigorously for her family and her indelible legacy will show up in the generations of women who fight everyday to be strong for their families while facing their own battles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved