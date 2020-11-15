Carolyn McCray











Carolyn Jeanette McCray passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. More commonly known to the ABQ community as 'Gram', she is survived by her legacy of women; two daughters and two granddaughters. A true symbol of a strong, independent woman, her life was met with many tests, all of which she met with grace and fortitude with the Lord by her side every step. Her perseverance through the toughest of storms and her constant strength through cancer and its many long-term impacts 20 years later is a representation of her courage and unconditional love, which enriched everyone she touched.







She fought vigorously for her family and her indelible legacy will show up in the generations of women who fight everyday to be strong for their families while facing their own battles.





