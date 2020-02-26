Carolyn McMahon

Obituary
Carolyn McMahon, age 89, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She entered this world on November 29, 1930, in Queens, NY, born to Arthur and Dorothy Goddard. She is preceded in death by her husband, William McMahon. She is survived by her children, Michael McMahon, Barbara Finn, Tim McMahon, Kathleen Brewer, and Daniel McMahon, along with their spouses. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Carolyn worked as a nurse for over 30 years, spending the majority of her time in the operating room.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Carolyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
