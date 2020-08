Carolyn Treva Swain PalmerCarolyn Treva Swain Palmer peacefully passed away August 21, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 37 years Danny Robert Swain, and her son Boyd Swain. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Dan Palmer of the family home, her son Doug Swain and wife Susan of Cartersville, Georgia; her daughter Cathy Swain of Albuquerque, NM; her daughter Janet Witte and husband Jeff of Las Cruces, NM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central UMC, 201 University NE, Alb, NM 87106, Music Fund. Please visit our online guestbook for Carolyn Swain Palmer at www.FrenchFunerals.com