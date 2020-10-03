Carrie A. Gallaher
Carrie A. Gallaher, long-time resident of Albuquerque
passed away at home surrounded by family, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Meriden, Connecticut, raised in a large, extended family, schooled at Hicks Memorial School, Tolland, CT, her love of music and travel developed early. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman, always up for an adventure! She loved her family, large celebrations, traveling, crafts, good music; accordion playing; gardening, a good joke or "yarn," which she was an expert at telling with a straight face and watching for the reaction!
She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, F. Joseph Leach; 2nd husband, Fred Gallaher; mother, Nellie; step-mother, Evelyn; father, Raymond; sister, Margaret Iris Harrington; brother, Roger M. Clough. Survived by four daughters; two stepdaughters, Joan Fern Leach Erven and Susan Cheney; five sons-in-law; nine grandchildren;
many grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren; niece Donna Monsarrat, of Bosque, NM; sister-in-law, Catherine Clough of Los Alamos, NM; & many nieces & nephews.
Memorial service will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Valley Christian Church, 2850 Gun Club Rd., Albuquerque NM 87121. Arrangements by Riverside Funeral Home. Visit guest register: www.RiversideFunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carrie's name to the National Kidney Foundation
: www.kidney.org
.