Carrie A. Gallaher
Carrie A. Gallaher, long-time resident of Albuquerque

passed away at home surrounded by family, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Meriden, Connecticut, raised in a large, extended family, schooled at Hicks Memorial School, Tolland, CT, her love of music and travel developed early. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman, always up for an adventure! She loved her family, large celebrations, traveling, crafts, good music; accordion playing; gardening, a good joke or "yarn," which she was an expert at telling with a straight face and watching for the reaction!

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, F. Joseph Leach; 2nd husband, Fred Gallaher; mother, Nellie; step-mother, Evelyn; father, Raymond; sister, Margaret Iris Harrington; brother, Roger M. Clough. Survived by four daughters; two stepdaughters, Joan Fern Leach Erven and Susan Cheney; five sons-in-law; nine grandchildren;

many grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren; niece Donna Monsarrat, of Bosque, NM; sister-in-law, Catherine Clough of Los Alamos, NM; & many nieces & nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Valley Christian Church, 2850 Gun Club Rd., Albuquerque NM 87121. Arrangements by Riverside Funeral Home. Visit guest register:

www.RiversideFunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carrie's name to the National Kidney Foundation:

www.kidney.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
Valley Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
