Carter Lewis Kelly
Carter Lewis Kelly, 93, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife
of 72 years, Rosanna, and their 3 children, Patrick (Karen) Kelly of Albuquerque, Paula (Ron) Vaughn of Houston, Texas, and Darlene (Phillip) Gutierrez of Columbus, Georgia. He was preceded in death by both his parents, 2 sisters and their daughter, Dawn Witiuk. Carter was born on September 4, 1926 in Anderson, Indiana to Charles and Estella Kelly. He was the only son of 6 sisters. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served as a signalman on LST 566 in the Pacific Theater until the end of World War 2. He returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Rosanna, on March 7, 1947 and started an apprenticeship as a tool and die maker at Delco Remy in Anderson, Indiana. In 1956 he moved his family to Albuquerque, New Mexico working for ACF Industries and later in life he worked for GTE and Laguna Industries. He served as a volunteer at the VA Hospital, was a scout leader and rejoined the Navy in the reserves as a machine repairman and served until the 1990's retiring as a Senior Chief. He loved woodworking and building many items for the house as well as making an addition to the house. He also traveled, crocheted, volunteered at their church and was big on fishing well into his later years. He will be missed by many people but especially his family who loved him dearly including his children, his 9 grandkids, and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on October 30, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., proceeded the following day, October 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m., by his Funeral Service and both will be held in Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE. Interment, with full military honors, will follow directly after funeral service at 12:45 p.m. in Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 29, 2019