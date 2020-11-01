1/1
Casimiro Zamora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casimiro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casimiro Zamora



Casimiro Zamora, 93, a resident of Albuquerque passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Casimiro was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.

He was born on September 11, 1927 in a small farming community called La Cienega near Mountainair, NM. and proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1956. He is the oldest child of Antonio and Anita Zamora.

Casimiro was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty V. Zamora; his parents, Antonio and Anita; and his sister, Amalia Romero. Casimiro is survived by his seven children, Ernest, Anthony and wife Erminia, Margaret Scott and husband Alan, Gloria Whiting and husband Leroy, Bernadette McNally and husband Brian, Paul and wife Patty, and Albert Zamora; 25 grandkids; and 19 great grandkids. He was also survived by Pedro Zamora and wife Clarita, Tony Zamora and Patty and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Casimiro will be greatly missed.

Private Services will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Casimiro at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved