Casimiro ZamoraCasimiro Zamora, 93, a resident of Albuquerque passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Casimiro was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.He was born on September 11, 1927 in a small farming community called La Cienega near Mountainair, NM. and proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1956. He is the oldest child of Antonio and Anita Zamora.Casimiro was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty V. Zamora; his parents, Antonio and Anita; and his sister, Amalia Romero. Casimiro is survived by his seven children, Ernest, Anthony and wife Erminia, Margaret Scott and husband Alan, Gloria Whiting and husband Leroy, Bernadette McNally and husband Brian, Paul and wife Patty, and Albert Zamora; 25 grandkids; and 19 great grandkids. He was also survived by Pedro Zamora and wife Clarita, Tony Zamora and Patty and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Casimiro will be greatly missed.