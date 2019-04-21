Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Catherine P. Maestas

Catherine P. Maestas Obituary
Catherine P. Maestas





Catherine "Cathy" P. Maestas passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Albuquerque. A Viewing, Rosary, and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town. As an Educator in the Moriarty school district she touched many lives, she will be missed by family and her friends. Please read her full obituary and visit the online guestbook for Cathy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
