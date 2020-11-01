Cathi A. Lowder-Padilla







Cathi A. Lowder-Padilla, 66, of Albuquerque, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Albuquerque.



There will be no funeral service at this time due to COVID-19 precautions and travel restrictions. She would only want her family and friends to be safe and healthy during this time. Next year, when things are safe and clear, a Celebration of Life party will be held in her honor.



Cathi A. Lowder-Padilla was born in Albuquerque to Barbara and Lee Roy Lowder on January 27, 1954. She attended and graduated from Valley High School. She married Patrick Padilla on August 8th 1975 in Albuquerque and later in life shared an amicable divorce. She graduated from DeWolff's Beauty College and worked as a medical office assistant before taking on her role as a stay at home mom. In her later years she worked as an office manager for WINR (Women in New Recovery) and MDS Communications in Mesa, AZ.



She was involved in Woman's Recovery and support advocacy groups as well as animal rights movements. She received the "Sweetest, Most Loveable, Warm and Witty Person" award from all who knew and loved her. Her laugh was contagious and her joyful spirit was radiant. Even in her darker times she kept on her beautiful smile and everyone she came into contact with felt her soul's warmth and love.



Cathi is preceded in death by her Mother Barbara and Father Lee Roy Lowder. Cathi is Survived by Ex Husband Patrick Padilla (Trish), Fiance John Dickens, Daughters Melani Johnson and Mandi Messier; son-in laws Ian and Mike; Brothers and Sisters Bob Lowder (Sally), Rick Lowder (Debbie) and Terri Lambertus (Joe); Grand Children Shawn and Ethan Johnson and Michael and Marli Messier.



The Family of Cathi wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to all of her family and friends who shared support, love and prayers as well as the Lovelace downtown ICU care team for their efforts and the compassionate care she received in her final days.



"The sunlight dances in her hair as she reaches for the sky. She loves the rain, her spirit is free, she is the most beautiful wildflower that grows by the sea."





