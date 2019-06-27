Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Dee Sheyka. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Faith Chapel 1726 Girard NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Dee SheykaCathy DeeSheyka, 71,moved on to hereternal homein Heaven onTuesday, June25, 2019, aftera valiant battlewith cancer. She was born November 14, 1947 inAlbuquerque,NM; spent herchildhood as part of a proud Air Force family living in Glendale,AZ, Etain, France, andRamstein, Germany.After graduating fromKaiserslautern HighSchool, she married Wilson Dodge, living in Beacon, NY, until returning to Albuquerque in 1971, where she has resided since. Cathy devoted herself to raising her three children, Molly,Chris, and Jeremy, and married Jeff Sheyka in 2000.Family and faith were the most important things in her life. She was the oldest daughter of Robert and Dorothy Jones, beloved parents and friends who gave her faith in Jesus. As part of that incredible heritage of faith, everyone in her family loves the Lord and will lean on Him to sustain them through this loss. Cathy also gave 30 years of ministry at Faith Comes By Hearing and will meet people from many nations in Heaven who are there because they heard God's Word in their language and came to faith in Christ.She is survived by husband, Jeff Sheyka; daughter, Molly Donaldson and husband, Jason; son, Christian Dodge and wife, Allyson,and her daughter, Hannah; son, Jeremy Dodgeand wife, Carrie; grandchildren, Autumn Donaldson, Gage Dodge, Aidan Dodge, and Judah Dodge;stepson, Michael Sheyka and partner, Juliana; stepdaughter, Cristina Gonzalez and husband, Martin, and their children, Santiago, Chloe, Mateo, and Emma; sister, Bobbie Swaim and husband, Donald; nephew, Daniel Swaim; and niece, Katie Swaim; sister, Janet Lloyd; and numerous cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband.Cathy brightened the lives of everyone who knew her through her kindness, selflessness, encouragement, sense of humor, and love for Jesus. She had a rare ability of putting everyone at ease and gave unconditional love to many. She leaves an incredible legacy, and those of us blessed by her presence here can't wait to see her again when we'll be together forever with her and our Lord Jesus. Her Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Faith Chapel, 1726 Girard NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Cathy at Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 27 to June 29, 2019

