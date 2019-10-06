Cathy Radojits

Cathy Radojits

Kathleen Ann (Cathy) Radojits (Stewart)

March 14, 1954-September 16, 2019



Cathy Radojits passed last month in Abq after a lengthy battle with heart problems. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Kay Stewart, and her only brother. Cathy leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Paul Radojits and their three children Jason (Emily), Ryan (Amber), Jessica Radojits-Brooks (Freddie),

and her cherished only grand-son Ryder.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life Oct. 20 at San Juan College EAST/Vista Nueva HS,

315 S. Ash St, Aztec from 1p.m.-4 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
