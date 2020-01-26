Cayetana "Tanna" Romero
It has been seven long years since your vast amount of courage and endless serenity ended when you decided to give up your spirit by saying "I want to go- I'm tired". And hopelessly we said "O.K." knowing that our deceased loved ones, God and Angels were anxiously awaiting you.
You are not only remembered for your beauty and dignity but graciousness and kindness. We desperately miss your genuine smile and laughter and your ability to keep us together as a loving family.
We will forever love you and honor you Your Ed, children, grandchildren and your great-grandchilden.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020