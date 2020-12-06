1/1
Cecil Kellum Jr.
Cecil Hartley Kellum Jr.





Cecil Hartley Kellum Jr., 56 years old, died while completing duties for AT&T at a Texas site. He is survived by his spouse, Michael Joseph Bonner of Carlsbad, NM. Two sisters in Texas, Audrienne Teach and Cecilia Stuart Watkins as well as his nephew, Trey Teach and his wife, Liza.

He worked 40 years in the telecommunications industry. He joins his beloved Father Cecil H. Kellum Sr. and Mother Edith Archer as well as his pet Phoebe. Cecil will be missed by countless family, friends and co-workers.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
