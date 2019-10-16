Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Cecil Whitson, age 84, a truly great father and husband, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Cecil was known for his dedication to his family, never missing a day of work, and a 7-ft long hand-crafted model of the battleship USS New Mexico (see https://www.abqjournal.com/news/metro/17232317metro01-17-11.htm). Cecil loved model ship making, leatherworking, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; and his children, Laurie and Eugene. He also leaves many cherished family members.

A Viewing and Reception will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Cecil at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
