|
|
Cecil Ozro Whitson
Cecil Whitson, age 84, a truly great father and husband, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Cecil was known for his dedication to his family, never missing a day of work, and a 7-ft long hand-crafted model of the battleship USS New Mexico (see https://www.abqjournal.com/news/metro/17232317metro01-17-11.htm). Cecil loved model ship making, leatherworking, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; and his children, Laurie and Eugene. He also leaves many cherished family members.
A Viewing and Reception will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Cecil at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019