Cecil R. Mock

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil R. Mock.
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH - Wyoming
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
FRENCH - Wyoming
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cecil R. Mock



Cecil Mock, 98,

a resident of

Albuquerque

since 1950,

passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Cecil was a naval veteran of WWII, an electrical engineer retired from Sandia National Laboratories, and he delved into astrophysics in

his retirement.

He is survived by his

daughter, Carolyn; sons,

Raymond and Danny;

grandchildren, Roxanne,

Michael, Jennifer, and

Christopher, and great-

grandchildren. Cecil was preceded in death by his

father, Delbert; mother, Pearl; brothers, Buell

and Dean; and his wife,

Alice.





Friends may visit Thursday, July

11, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.

Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00

a.m., also at

FRENCH â€"

Wyoming.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park,

924 Menaul Blvd. NE.

Please visit our online guestbook for Cecil at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.