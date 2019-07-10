Cecil R. Mock
Cecil Mock, 98,
a resident of
Albuquerque
since 1950,
passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Cecil was a naval veteran of WWII, an electrical engineer retired from Sandia National Laboratories, and he delved into astrophysics in
his retirement.
He is survived by his
daughter, Carolyn; sons,
Raymond and Danny;
grandchildren, Roxanne,
Michael, Jennifer, and
Christopher, and great-
grandchildren. Cecil was preceded in death by his
father, Delbert; mother, Pearl; brothers, Buell
and Dean; and his wife,
Alice.
Friends may visit Thursday, July
11, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.
Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00
a.m., also at
FRENCH â€"
Wyoming.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park,
924 Menaul Blvd. NE.
Please visit our online guestbook for Cecil at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019