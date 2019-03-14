Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Padilla. View Sign

Cecilia PadillaCecilia Padilla affectionately known as"Ciso", age 76, was born February 17, 1943 and passedaway Satur-day, March 9, 2019. Cecilia, a lifelongresident of Albuquerque, grew up in El Cerro. She worked as a chef, seamstress, first aid responder, nurturer, guidance counselor, life coach, storyteller, a giver of hugs and endless love, her title was Homemaker.Cecilia is preceded in death by the love of her life, Rogerio Padilla; parents, Juan and Rosa Chavez; sister, Mary Ann (Mita); brothers, Moises and Arturo Chavez; son-in-law, Anthony Lopez; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Padilla. Cecila is survived by sons, Roger Padilla Jr., Johnny Padilla and wife Sandra, Ronald Padilla and wife Susan, Donald Padilla, Johnny Chavez, Robert Padilla, and Gary Padilla; daughters, Feliz Baca and husband Isaac, Berna Chavez and husbandFreddie,Marlene Hernandez and husbandRichard, Sharon Lopez, Jeanette Lopez, Renee Chavez, Antoinette Padilla and husband Roel; 32 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be son, Gary Padilla; grandsons, Juan Diego Chavez, Jared Padilla, Pablo Lopez, Ryley Padilla, Roel Pavia Jr., Javier Pavia, and Diego Pavia.A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mountainside Church of Christ, 12300 Indian School Rd. NE. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Cecilia at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2019

