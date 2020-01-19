Cecilia Vigil
Cecilia Vigil (Saavedra), age 93, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net
to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020