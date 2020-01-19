Cecilia Vigil

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Obituary
Cecilia Vigil





Cecilia Vigil (Saavedra), age 93, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
