Cecilio Sanchez

Cecilio Sanchez Obituary
Cecilio Ernesto SÃ¡nchez



Cecilio Ernesto

SÃ¡nchez was born on November 7, 1929 in Albuquerque, N.M. and

passed away on

Tuesday, April

30, 2019, in Albuquerque N.M. surrounded by family. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High

School and received a Bachler's of Arts from the University of Albuquerque. Cecilio was in the US Army Airborne and served during the Korean conflict. During his career he worked as a designer at Sandia National Labs, ran his own business, Centerline Graphics, and was a project engineer for Chevron Mineral Resources. As a talented artist of various media, his work has been displayed throughout the southwest and has shown at the 1964 World Fair in New York. He also illustrated several books. He created stained glass windows for churches in New Mexico. He lived in Albuquerque while working at Sandia Labs and made his home near San Rafael, N.M. for 45 years. Cecilio was a devoted husband and father. He truly and deeply loved his family, with a

special place in his heart for his grandchildren

and great-grandchildren. He was loved and will

be greatly missed. He is

survived by his wife, of

66 years, Liduvina; three

sons, Christopher E.

SÃ¡nchez and wife Denise, Donaldo L. SÃ¡nchez and wife Angela, Stevan E. SÃ¡nchez (who preceded Cecilio in death) and wife Diana; two daughters, Elisa SÃ¡nchez Wilkinson and husband Charles, Deanna SÃ¡nchez-Mulcahy and husband Mitchell Mulcahy (who preceded Cecilio

in death); eleven

grandchildren, Andreas

SÃ¡nchez and wife Jessica, Christian SÃ¡nchez and

wife Holly, Genieve

Posen and

husband John,

Adrian SÃ¡nchez and wife Christy, Matthew SÃ¡nchez and fiance Emily Gallo, Daniel

SÃ¡nchez, Michael Mulcahy, Joseph Wilkinson, Miquela Wilkinson Guy and husband Jake, Jeffrey Mulcahy, Grace Cecilia Mulcahy; six great-grandchildren: Claire Mirkes, Conner SÃ¡nchez, Bowen SÃ¡nchez, Cimarron

SÃ¡nchez, Asher SÃ¡nchez, and Shae Marie Posen. Cecilio is also survived by his sister, Edna SÃ¡nchez and husband Mel and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. SÃ¡nchez was preceded in death by his parents, Cecilio Elias SÃ¡nchez and wife Jennie. Honorary Pallbearers include Andreas SÃ¡nchez, Christian SÃ¡nchez, Adrian SÃ¡nchez, Matthew SÃ¡nchez, Daniel SÃ¡nchez, Michael Mulcahy, Joseph Wilkinson and Jeffrey Mulcahy. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, May 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Westside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Bill McNichols on Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St Joseph Dr. NW in Albuquerque. A Reception will follow the Mass at the Albuquerque Meadows Community room at 7112 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque, N.M. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. FRENCH-University is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our online guestbook for Cecilio at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019
