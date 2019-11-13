Celedonio Isaac Aragon







Celedonio Isaac Aragon passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Cba, New Mexico. Celedonio, 'Grandpa Cowboy' to many, is survived by Dorella, his loving wife of 65 years, his son Pat (Anna Brown), Daughters Beverly Rodriguez (Felipe), Linda Jane Montoya,(Tom), and Audrey Aragon (Marvin Lopez). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Celedonio was preceded in death by his two grandsons, Casey and Arthur Dominguez.



Services for Celedonio will be held at Immaculate Conception Church Cuba, New Mexico. Rosary will be on Wednesday No ember 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by internment at the Cuba Catholic Cemetary in Cuba, New Mexico.



Pallbearers are Jeremy Montoya, Patrick Aragon, Adam Witt, Marvin Lopez, Tommy Chavez and Adrian Montoya.



