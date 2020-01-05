Celena Catalina Alarid

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Celena Catalina Alarid, beloved mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt and friend. She passed unexpectedly on December 18, 2019 at the age of 41. Celena lived life just like she loved, with great intensity, a childlike spirit, and generous nature. She loved her family passionately, especially her daughter, Elizabeth, and cherished time spent with family more than anything else. She was a bright light and her smile and laughter always lit up a room. Celena will be missed deeply by those that knew and loved her. Celena's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary. Please visit Celena's online guestbook at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
