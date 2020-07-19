1/1
Celia M. Isler
Celia M. Isler



Celia M. Isler, known as Sally to her family and friends, left this world to be with her husband, John J. Isler, Jr., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on September 11, 1932. She

was preceded in death by her husband John J. Isler, to whom she was married for 56 years. She is survived by her brothers, Lee Amador and Pat Amador. She was the mother of eight beloved children: Steve (deceased), Glenn, Randy, Larry, Lynne, Lindy (deceased), Brian and Mathew. Sally had one

son-in-law, Rick Dishong (married to Lynne) and one daughter-in-law, Susan Isler, (married to Glenn). She also

had many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sally will be dearly missed by her family and by all the people who knew her. She was an angel on earth by all accounts, full of love and generosity and life. No services are planned at this time, due to the Covid pandemic. Sally will be placed at the Santa Fe National Cemetery next to her

loving husband.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
