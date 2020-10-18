Celia Crook Richardson







Celia Crook Richardson left this earth peacefully to join our Lord in Heaven for eternity on September 17, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA on March 21, 1938, to her parents U.G. and Lula Crook. Survivors include Colonel (ret) Jimmy A. Richardson, her husband for 61 years; brother, Dr. Ted Crook of Columbia, SC; her daughter, Jill Narushof and husband Pete of Albuquerque, NM; sons, Joe Richardson and wife Suzy of Los Alamos, NM, Dr. Harold Richardson and wife Celeste of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law, Donna Hayden of Los Alamos, NM; and grandchildren, Ben Narushof, Becca Narushof, Haylee Richardson, Sam Richardson, and Alex Richardson; as well as fifteen nieces and nephews in South Carolina.



Celia's family moved from Roanoke to Columbia, SC in 1946, but there was no housing available after WWII in Columbia, so her father bought some property and built a lakeside home in Lake Murray, 14 miles from Columbia. Celia enjoyed growing up at a lake home, entertaining swim and water ski parties and boating outings for her many friends, and caring for her pets, a pony, horse, and dog and cat â€" even a pet crow. She graduated from high school in Columbia and earned her BS degree in chemistry at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA and the University of SC in Columbia. She met Jimmy Richardson in the 4-H club during high school and they married in Columbia after his USAF pilot training in June 1959. She was a model Air Force wife during his many assignments, taking care of the home and raising and taking care of the three children when he was away. She was an extremely cheerful person who lived to care for others. Among her many volunteer activities were her church choir and committees, serving as a Stephen Minister at her church, being a Red Cross volunteer at Air Force base hospitals, and visiting hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, etc., with her trained and certified therapy dogs. She belonged to a local therapy dog group (SCCV), snow ski club (MOAA), a ladies hiking group (the Happy Hoofers), and a couple's hiking/camping group (the Meadow Muffins). She was an accomplished seamstress and cook. She baked hundreds of fruit pies for the Asbury Cafe at the NM state fair to give donations to Albuquerque agencies that feed people. She will be sorely missed by many!



There will be a Celebration of Life, Memorial Service, and Reception Friday, October 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Road NE. The service will be live streamed via Facebook. Her ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Asbury UMC.





